Former Premier of BVI writes farewell letter to House of Assembly

Ex-BVI Premier Andrew Fahie wrote a farewell message to his former colleagues in the House of Assembly eight months after his imprisonment in the United States, urging them to continue working for the territory’s economy and to focus on the issues that unite them as Virgin Islanders.

In the letter, Fahie urged the residents of this British Overseas territory to be “laser-focused on the issues that unite, as opposed to those that divide.”

In addition, he instructed his colleagues to establish a domain in which young people might envision themselves as the future Speaker, Clerk, Attorney General, Director of Public Prosecution, elected official, minister of government, Premier, Governor, or Governor-General.

Fahie, who is suspected of knowingly travelling interstate to facilitate a narcotics-related business, also urged his coworkers to “let God, through time, to do what he does best with time, which is to be the only real and impartial judge while healing all wounds.”

Additionally, the former premier expressed appreciation for the time spent in politics. The letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly acts as Fahie’s official resignation from his elected position as First District Representative and retirement from representative politics, effective November 24.

His resignation comes eight months after he was detained on narcotics and money laundering allegations at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; these accusations have since been expanded to include racketeering.

“I, Andrew Alturo Fahie, hereby respectfully inform you, Madam Speaker, in writing, effective November 24, 2022, of my retirement from service as a member of the House of Assembly of the Virgin Islands and representative for the First District, as well as from active politics at this time.”

“I also want to acknowledge receipt of your letter of September 2, 2022, which was sent in response to my letter dated July 18, 2022. Madam Speaker, I humbly and respectfully request that you communicate my retirement, effective November 24, 2022, to all the necessary authorities, including all members of the House of Assembly, as well as to the people of the Virgin Islands – especially my beloved constituents in the First District – via this letter, as well as any other means you deem appropriate.

“I offer my sincerest gratitude and love to everyone. “May God forever bless our Virgin Islands and our people, for our best days are yet to come,” the former premier prayed.

The resignation was submitted just weeks before his next court appearance in the United States, slated for January 9, 2023, in a Florida court.

