Former President Bill Clinton receives advance copy of SVG PM’s new book

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves presented advance copies of his new book to former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton and Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. António Guterres.

The Prime Minister also presented copies to

Prime Minister of Barbados, The Honourable Mia Mottley

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, The Honourable Terrence Drew

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, The Honourable Philip Pierre

President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba

President of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame

The book is titled “A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa and Global Turmoil: Fresh Hope for St.Vincent and the Grenadines”

The book will be launched on Thursday 22 September 2022.