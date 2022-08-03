Former South Leeward MP Jerry Scott has suffered a stroke

Former MP for South Leeward Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Scott has suffered a stroke, this was confirmed by current MP Nigel Stephenson on Wednesday.

Stephenson said Scott fell sick two Saturdays ago.

“It is a piece of news that is going to be very hard to break to people. The family doesn’t want anyone to the sorrow. He is unable to communicate verbally but other than that his mental faculties are in place because he’s able to respond to commands”.

“The last conversation we had with him is that he has had a good life. I don’t know why he said it as if you know something is going to happen whether consciously or unconsciously, but that is the conversation that he would have had with the people closest to him”.