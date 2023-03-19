Former St. Maarten police officer shot dead in Curacao.

A former St. Maarten police officer was killed in a shooting incident in Curacao.

According to the Police Force of Curacao KPC, the former colleague’s automobile was blocked on one of the routes, and he was fired at and died as a result.

The young officer resigned from KPSM a few months ago and returned to Curacao. The deceased was identified as Clement Niven Van Thijs.

KPSM is keeping an eye on the ongoing inquiry in Curacao.

KPSM’s management team sent condolences to the former police officer’s family, friends, and coworkers on his death.