Former Student Casheena Sealey-James Appointed Deputy Headmistress at GHS

Appointment of Casheena Sylvia Sealey-James – Deputy Headmistress, GHS (Ag.) The Headmistress, staff, and students wish to congratulate Mrs. Casheena Sealey-James on her recent appointment as Deputy Headmistress (Ag.). Mrs. James, a proud alumna from the class of ’92, served her school as Deputy Head Girl as a student.

With over 24 years of teaching experience and having led the Modern Languages Department for the past eight years, we are excited to welcome her into this new role.

Kindly join with us in extending congratulations to Mrs. James. May your tenure in this position at the Girls’ High School bring you great joy.