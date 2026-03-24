Ex-Union head addresses ‘Bullets & Guns’ threat

Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) President Oswald Robinson is pursuing police action after receiving what he says are death threats.

Speaking in an interview on Hot97, Robinson revealed that a social media user, identified as “Doug Howard” on Facebook, made violent threats involving “bullets and guns” directed at Robinson if he were to participate in street protests.

While Robinson stated he does not know the individual personally, he recognized the man from his radio commentary and expressed shock that someone who previously seemed to make “very good points” would resort to threatening his life.

Robinson has already consulted with a police officer, who characterized the threats as “very serious”. Consequently, Robinson is preparing for further official consultations with law enforcement, stressing that citizens cannot be permitted to incite violence or disturb the peace.

He also highlighted the broader dangers of the threat, noting his constitutional right to life and expressing concern that an attacker searching for him could inadvertently harm innocent bystanders.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident which Robinson noted is not the first time he has been threatened, the union leader remains resolute. Condemning all forms of violence, Robinson stated that he does not intend to physically fight back if attacked for a just and right cause.

“I just place it in the hands of the creator the almighty,” Robinson remarked, adding that he accepts he does not know how he will pass away, but trusts his life to his faith. “I am only speaking for the voiceless. I have a purpose in life. God has given every man a purpose in life and I will fulfill my purpose.”

The violent online threats come on the heels of a highly public back-and-forth dispute between the teachers’ union and the Minister of Education, Philip Jackson.

The union has been clashing with the minister over his remarks that some educators treat teaching as “just jobs” for the money, as well as ongoing disputes over an unrenewed 21-year-old collective agreement and unpaid legal compensation.