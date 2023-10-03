Forward March: Vincy Jewels continue undefeated in 2023 ECCB netball 

Despite a spirited attempt by hosts Antigua and Barbuda on Monday afternoon in near unbearable heat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Vincy Jewels comfortably won their third game on the trot 48–29 at the YMCA Complex in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The day’s schedule of matches was adjusted following early morning rain, which forced the Dominica versus St. Kitts and Nevis game to be shifted from its scheduled 7:00 a.m. time to 2:00 p.m. the same day, and the Antigua and Barbuda versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines match to be moved up from 5:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Vincy Jewels, the defending champions, led in all quarters 13–08, 22–16, 35–21, and 48–29, remaining on course to retain the title won in Dominica in 2022.

For the Vincy Jewels, goal-shoot Joseann Antoine netted 13 goals from 22 attempts made, goal-attack Shellisa Davis scored 22 from 38 attempts, and Kimesha Antoine, who replaced her sister Joseann in the goal-shoot position, netted 13 of her 19 attempts.

For hosts Antigua and Barbuda, goal-shoot Rayana Regis scored 18 from 28 attempts, a goal-attack. Jamilia Fitz scored 11 from 18 attempts, and Charmaine Wetherill failed to register her goal from her one attempt.

Source : Robertson S. Henry