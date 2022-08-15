Four Harbour Master Crew members to be sentenced Wednesday

In the attack on Grenada’s world javelin champion Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon Peters on the Harbour Master pleasure boat, four of the five crew members pleaded guilty to two charges brought against them this morning: causing grave harm to Anderson Peters and causing harm to Kiddon Peters.

Lance Wiggins pleaded not guilty to any of the charges and was pronounced free to leave the court by Presiding magistrate Teddy St. Louis.

Grievous harm carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of five thousand dollars, and causing harm carries a maximum sentence of one-year imprisonment and a fine of three thousand dollars.

Until they are sentenced on Wednesday, the men are being held in custody.