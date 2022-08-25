Four Vincentians receive prestigious Chevening Scholarships

The 2022 Chevening scholars for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean were officially announced today, 25 August.

Fourteen Chevening scholarships – fully funded by the British Government, were awarded to successful candidates from St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. The recipients will pursue one year Master’s Degrees at a number of renowned Universities in the UK.

Vincentians Maxron Holder, Nafesha Richardson, Shernell Hadaway and Shafique Sam will pursue studies in Law; Climate Change and Environmental Policy; and Economics.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said:

“I am delighted that fourteen more outstanding individuals from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean have been awarded Chevening Scholarships this year. Chevening represents the very best of the UK and its vibrant international community.

As we continue to tackle major global issues, international cooperation is now more essential than ever. We are proud of the strides that our Caribbean awardees continue to make as part of the global Chevening family.”

Applications can be made for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org/apply for the 2023 – 2024 academic year. The application period closes on 1 November 2022.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Maxron Holder – University of Edinburgh, LLM Law

Nafesha Richardson – University College London, LLM Law

Shernell Hadaway – University of Leeds, MSc in Climate Change and Environmental Policy

Shafique Sam – University of Kent, MSc Economics