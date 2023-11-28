4 Vincentians take part in UNESCO Transcultura programme in Cuba

Four Vincentians recently took part in a programme called Transcultura. This programme was carried out by UNESCO and supported by the European Union (EU) via UNESCO’s regional office for culture in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is situated in Havana, Cuba.

Transcultura is UNESCO’s largest Latin American and Caribbean endeavour. It seeks to harness variety and develop bridges between peoples and cultures of various language backgrounds. It is built on two main components: first, improving the skills and capacities of young cultural professionals, and second, expanding possibilities through knowledge transfer exchanges.

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme, which ran from October 2nd to November 10th, 2023, granted 132 face-to-face scholarships in 11 different courses. Each session lasted two weeks and was taught in English and Spanish.

Participants gained firsthand experience in Cuban cultural training institutions such as the International Film and Television School, the University of the Arts (ISA), and the Higher Institute of Design (SPI) through the project.

The four contestants were as follows:

Daniel Stewart,

Tameka Baynes,

Shane Wynne, Mr.

Jasper Alexander,

Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago were among the 17 countries that took part.