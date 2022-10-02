FOX Forecast Center monitors 2 Tropical disturbances for development

Following last week’s catastrophic strike from Hurricane Ian, the FOX Forecast Center is now monitoring two Atlantic tropical disturbances for possible development in the week ahead.

Two disturbances currently have the potential to develop into tropical depressions or storms in the coming days, one in the central tropical Atlantic and the other in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Let’s break down the forecast for each one and discuss any potential threats they could pose to the U.S. down the road.

Tropical Disturbance No. 1: Central tropical Atlantic

A tropical disturbance centered several hundred miles east of the southeastern Caribbean islands is producing shower and thunderstorm activity that has increased a bit over the past day or so. The FOX Forecast Center has dubbed this system “Tropical Disturbance No. 1.”

Some gradual development of the disturbance is possible over the next few days as it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph in the direction of the eastern Caribbean Sea.

“In the coming days, what is anticipated to happen is that it is going to be moving into a more favorable environment, so we’ll be watching that area very closely,” FOX Weather meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

The National Hurricane Center gives Tropical Disturbance No. 1 a low chance of development in the next five days, but those odds could potentially increase beyond the five-day period if conditions become more favorable in the Caribbean.

Tropical Disturbance No. 2: Eastern tropical Atlantic

A tropical disturbance centered several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The FOX Forecast Center has dubbed this system “Tropical Disturbance No. 2.”

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for some gradual development of this tropical disturbance over the next several days.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the early or middle part of this week as the disturbance moves westward, then turns northwestward or northward toward the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center gives Tropical Disturbance No. 2 a high chance of development in the next five days.

Source : FOX WEATHER