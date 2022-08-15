France: Dog reportedly contracts monkeypox from owners

A dog belonging to a homosexual French couple has reportedly contracted monkeypox from its owners.

According to CBS, this is the first case of human-to-pet transmission of the disease.

An article from CBS news stated that the dog, a four-year-old Italian greyhound, slept in the same bed as his owners before licking himself, which is supposedly how the virus was transmitted.

The owners reportedly attended the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris on 10 June after developing ulcers. They were found to have monkeypox, which has so far infected more than 1,700 people in France.

Monkeypox has been spreading throughout Europe and America and has been declared a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Following the latest development, the CDC now recommends that people who have contracted monkeypox avoid close contact with animals and keep any potentially infectious bandages, textiles (such as clothes, bedding) and other items away from pets, other domestic animals, and wildlife.