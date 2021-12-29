Francis looking to vendors for designs of stalls to be built in 2022

Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis said there is an allocation in the 2022 estimates for the building of vending stalls.

Francis said the stalls are set to be built by the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA), however, he noted that the architects at BRAGSA are not vendors, so he is looking to vendors for designs for the stalls.

“I am going to do a competition among vendors for them to design a suitable stall” the Minister said.

Francis also made mention of the three buildings that had been renovated for the purpose of housing vendors, in an attempt to clean up Kingstown’s streets; explaining why they have not been utilized as yet.

“Work is 99% complete on these three areas. The only reason why we have not done what we were going to do is because of Covid. The question was being raised, should you be moving persons from an outside situation open air, into an enclosed area, in the early stages of Covid.” Minister Francis said.

The Minister said he had made phone calls to a number of businesses engaged in displaying carpets and mannequins outdoors.