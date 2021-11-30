Political activist Frank Da Silva says he owes Dr Keith Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Grenada, an apology.

“When last year he mocked Ralph Gonsalves for his grandstanding act – playing to the gallery – picking up COVID supplies, I was merciless”.

Gonsalves, in April 2020, invited the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique to come to St. Vincent to get supplies if they were having difficulties in their homeland.

Da Silva said he made regional news when he defended Gonsalves as Mitchell called the proposal by the St Vincent leader “completely reckless”.

However, Da Silva said today, Mitchell is demonstrating gratitude over ungratefulness – substance over symbolism, lauding the “Capeless Heroines/Heroes.”

The phrase “Cape-less Heroines/Heroes” or Frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, police was made famous by Vincentian singer Jamesy P.

The Mitchell administration is giving a one-month bonus to all frontline workers in their December pay packet in recognition of selfless duties, especially when vaccines were not available.

“Grenadians ought to be proud because, in SVG, frontline workers are no longer heroes; they are relegated to the dump heap.

“I am ashamed as a Vincentian. Dr Keith Mitchell; you are a World Boss, I so proclaim you”.