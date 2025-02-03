Transportation Initiative for Southern Grenadines Extended

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES TO THE SOUTHERN GRENADINES

The Ministry of Urban Development in a release says there will be a continuation of the Hurricane Beryl Transportation Initiative up to April 02 2025. The initiative is primarily for free transportation to the general public to transport relief items including building materials to the Southern Grenadines. Reservations for heavy cargo must be placed two days before departure by telephone call or email.

Please be reminded that a Boat Pass is required upon entry for passengers and cargo on the three (3) vessels. The Boa Pass can be obtained downstairs the Ferry Terminal Building Kingstown, Tobago Cays Marine Park Office in Union Island, the Canaan Revenue Office and Mr. John Roache in Mayreau.

Bequia Express Company Ltd will operate two (2) trips per week on Mondays and Wednesdays, for passengers and cargo, with effect from February 3, 2025 to February 28, 2025 and one day per week on Wednesdays with effect from March 03, 2025 to March 31,2025.

The following should be adhere when travelling or sending cargo on Bequia Express Company Limited:

Departure will be at 10:00 a.m. with all cargo required to be on hoard by 9:30 a.m. 2. The ferry will be available for loading in Kingstown from 7:30 am. 3. Cutoff time is 30 mins before departure 4. Passenger loading is 15 mins before departure 5. The initiative is for persons who arc affected from the Hurricane. It is not for Businesses who are requesting entrance on the vessel for the purpose of conducting business .

Gem Star is currently not operational, however, upon resumption. Gem Star will operate one (I) day per week on Fridays for passengers and cargo for the month of February 2025 to March 31, 2025 and one Trip (I) on Tuesday, April 01, 2025. An updated schedule for Gem Star. will be communicated.

Jaden Sun will be unavailable for the entire month of February 2025. Upon resumption, Jaden Sun will operate on Wednesdays and Fridays for passengers and light cargo, with effect from March 03, 2025 to March 31, 2025 and one (1) day on Wednesday April, 02, 2025.

Boating time for passengers is 9:00 am from Kingstown and departs Union Island at 4:00 pm.