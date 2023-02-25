French Government to establish new diplomatic office in Guyana

France to establish new diplomatic office in Guyana

Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that the French Government will open a diplomatic office in Georgetown by September 2023 to improve relations.

The Guyana Foreign Ministry stated that while the Office is not an Embassy, it will have full diplomatic representation to promote Guyana-France collaboration and bilateral relations.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation release:

Hugh Hilton Todd met with Nicolás Bouillane de Lacoste, the non-resident Ambassador of France to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on Friday.

The Ambassador declared that the French Government would open a Georgetown office by September 2023. The Office, which is not an Embassy, will have a full-fledged diplomatic presence to promote Guyana-France cooperation and bilateral relations.

The French Republic appointed Mr. Pierre Gate, Project Manager and Embassy of France in Suriname representative with domicile in Guyana, in August 2021. The French Republic’s first move toward opening a Guyana embassy was Mr. Gaté’s appointment.

French-Guyana ties began on June 22, 1967. Guyana-French Guiana ties are also covered.