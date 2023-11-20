French prosecutors charge foreign nationals with pimping in Martinique

Martinique: Foreign nationals detained for running pimping ring

According to French officials, many foreign nationals have appeared before a judge on allegations of aggravated pimping and assisting foreigners to remain unlawfully in Martinique.

Pimping is the action or practise of controlling prostitutes and arranging clients for them in exchange for a portion of their profits.

According to a brief statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, those arrested are from St Lucia, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and France.

Authorities claimed they had been investigating the pimping ring since March and that those arrested face charges of money laundering and breaking narcotics laws. Five of the six people charged were being held awaiting trial.

“It appeared that individuals were bringing in young women from Dominica and Haiti to exploit their prostitution and make substantial profits estimated at 680,000 euros,” said the Public Prosecutor’s office in a statement.

It provided no further information.