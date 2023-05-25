French Red Cross launches new awareness action on climate change in the Carribean

10 climate change adaptation initiatives in the Caribbean highlighted through the Ready Together regional natural hazard awareness campaign

The Regional Intervention Platform Americas Caribbean (PIRAC) of the French Red Cross and its partners, as part of the closing of the regional awareness campaign on natural hazards, are launching its latest awareness action “The climate is changing, and you?” from May 9, 2023, on several Caribbean media (TV, radio and social networks). It highlights 10 climate change adaptation initiatives carried out in Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by various local actors.

While the Caribbean region is subject to many natural hazards exacerbated by the effects of climate change, this broadcast aims to highlight the existing adaptation solutions implemented to fight against the effects and impacts of climate change. To this end, spots have been created and will be broadcasted on different media.

The 10 climate change adaptation initiatives are the following:

Converting a savannah into a creole garden and an edible forest in Vieux Habitants, Guadeloupe / Association Nature Kulture 971

Developing aquaponics in an urban environment in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe / Association Aquaponie Antilles Revegetating the banks of the Lézarde River, Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe / Guadeloupe National Park, INRAE and the University of the French Antilles Developing a climate-smart farm, Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe / INRAE Restoring the mangrove at Ashton Lagoon, Union Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines / SusGren Preserving the forest and biodiversity of Chatham Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / Union Island Environmental Alliance Eliminating breeding site in a flood-prone area at Paget Farm, Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/ Red Cross of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Restoring and preserving the mangrove at Anse La Raye, Saint Lucia / OECS Revegetating the banks of the “Fond” River, Micoud, Saint Lucia / OECS Restoring corals in Labrelotte Bay, Castries, Saint Lucia / Saint Lucia Diver’s Association-Anbaglo

This awareness action is the last phase of the regional awareness campaign of the READY Together/3 Oceans program, funded by INTERREG Caribbean, the Guadeloupe Region and the French Development Agency. This awareness campaign on disaster risks, climate change impacts and protection and adaptation measures started in September 2020 and will end in June 2023.