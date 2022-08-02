French Saint Martin reports first monkeypox case

It was reported on August 1 that a patient infected with the monkeypox virus had been placed in solitary confinement on Saint Martin.

On the Dutch side of St Maarten, Minister of Public Health Omar Ottley urged the public to remain vigilant.

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials.

St. Maarten’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and airport health workers are aware of the current situation and are prepared to take the necessary precautions.

Most contaminations cause mild symptoms that can be treated at home. There may be fever, headache, muscle aches, and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms (such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough), and a rash that could affect the genitals or anus, but it could also affect the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

Before healing, the rash can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy; they will go through several stages, including scabs.