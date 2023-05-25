French St Martin & Dutch Sint Maarten discuss education, internal security cooperation

Dutch Sint Maarten and French St Martin hold bilateral meeting

Sint Maarten Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs met with Saint-Martin President Louis Mussington and other authorities to discuss education and internal security cooperation.

The conference also included signing the border delimitation treaty between both sides of the island and discussing the June 15 Quadripartite meeting between Sint Maarten, Saint-Martin, France, and the Netherlands in The Hague.

The quadripartite meeting will be conducted for the first time since 2019.

Sint Maarten, Saint-Martin, and France must have regular discussions to realize their shared aims.

Since all parties have completed technical border demarcation agreements, Quadripartite discussions can resume.

A combined cross-border committee will oversee this agreement’s implementation.

St. Martin will sign this deal on May 26. The Republic of France will be represented in St Martin by the Ministers of Interior and Overseas.

Prime Minister Jacobs will represent Sint Maarten and the Netherlands at this historic event at the Belvedere-Belle Plaine border marker.

The notice closes the route from 5 to 7 pm. Belvedere (McDonalds) Roundabout-Bishop Hill-Oyster Pond-Coralita-French Quarter.

The Quadripartite meeting was the second agenda item after resolving the border problem. The Minister of Foreign Affairs will host the 5th Quadripartite meeting, the first since Paris 2019.

The Prime Minister praised France for their support. “I apologise in advance for those who would be inconvenienced and appreciate the population’s understanding as we mark this historic event,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.

Source : Loop News