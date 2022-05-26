Opposition leader says SVG social services failed Lenny, Precious

This country’s social services have failed Precious Williams, 17, and Lenny Lewis, 7.

Dr Godwin Friday, president of the New Democratic Party, made the statement on his party’s radio program on Monday.

The tragic death of Precious Williams, seventeen years old, whose body was dismembered. It was tragic and painful for her family, as far as we know. And the young boy, Lenny Lewis, whose decomposing body was found in a vehicle, is a failure of the social services system in this country.”

Friday said the system has failed these young people and continues to fail others, but it doesn’t always result, fortunately, in the tragedies that these two cases have been and are.

“This country needs to wake up. There should be a wake-up call for social services, to allocate resources where they are needed, especially now when the economy has deteriorated and people are feeling the pressure to make ends meet”.

The mutilated body of Precious Williams was found in a bag on May 15 in the Murray’s Village area about a mile from her home.

On 19 May, the badly decomposed body of Lenny Lewis was found in a vehicle on the road leading to Diamond’s landfill.