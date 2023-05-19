From Lawfare to Warfare, Gonsalves tells NDP ‘Meet me on election day’

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has branded Opposition Leader Godwin Friday’s recent communication as “the language in certain countries where you have military coups”. This was in response to a plea from the Opposition party to the unions for assistance in destabilizing the St Vincent government.

“You want to bring me down? Meet me on election day,” Gonsalves said, underlining that it is not the police force’s responsibility to bring down the government.

On Saturday, 13th, at his party’s ‘Hope Rally’ in Georgetown, Friday stated that things are not going well; the country is shattered and divided, and it requires a new course. He underlined the need for unions to assist in bringing about the new approach.

“I want to call on the public service union, the teachers union, and the police welfare association, as well as their leaders and members, to recognize that there is a political solution and to join us in bringing this wicked government down.”

On NBC Radio on Wednesday, May 17, Gonsalves stated:

“Bring down means overthrow,” as they say. However, I am certain that the vast majority of civil servants, teachers, and police officers understand that this is a government that has worked for and with them.The NDP’s desperation is evident in recent statements made by Friday. They have progressed from lawfare to warfare.”

According to Gonsalves, the NDP once proclaimed, “No justice, no peace.” “War is the polar opposite of peace,” he explained. The Prime Minister emphasized that when Friday called on unions to join forces with his party to bring down the government, he was articulating warfare on the platform.

“The NDP seeks to destabilize the government at a time when the country is rising in the face of numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.” At a time when St. Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing an increase in economic activity. There is no mason, carpenter, tiler, electrician, plumber, or general construction worker who wants to work but cannot find it.”

The next elections are scheduled for 2025.