Van Culture in SVG
I had an unforgettable experience with vans last Saturday in St Vincent, and it made me wonder what the authorities are doing about the mess created by vans. To begin with, I don’t normally travel with vans.
Being adventurous, I decided to take a bus. After waiting for 2 ½ hours and not being able to get on a “normal van” (that is, a van with music at an acceptable level), heading to my destination. I had to revert to an alternate route for a family member to pick me up in our car.
Experience of standing at the bus stop next to Massy stores Arnos Vale.
The majority of the vans were heard before. The level of speed was above average when entering and leaving the bus stop. The music was deafening when the doors were opened. One Van on the route to Villa/Calliaqua had very Vulgar & obscene language in their music each time it entered the bus stop.
Overcrowding was very noticeable in some cases. Drivers and Conductors had bottles in their hands (I can tell you it was not hairoun soft). Younger folks were eager to get on these buses.
The Elders got on the buses reluctantly because they needed to get to their destination and had no alternative.
Questions
Aren’t there laws to deal with amplified music in minibus?
Where are the police officers on patrol? Do they only work on weekdays?
Why are tickets not given to build or revenue in SVG from vans?
Why do sensible Vincentians sit in these buses and allow this crap and still pay for such obnoxious service?
Would anything be done if concerned citizens called and reported to the police stations in the direction the bus was travelling?
Do police hide out in strategic places to capture to true hilarious culture of these vans?
Can stiffer penalties be implemented for van drivers & conductors so our roads can be safer?
What are we waiting for to fix things? More dead people due to minibus accidents?
I read an article a few months ago by a senior police officer at the traffic department who noted that 90% of the accidents in SVG are either caused by a minibus or they are involved. I cannot complete this article without mentioning the loud music these vans play in the late evenings that would jump people out of their sleep while heading home.
As Vincentians, we are reactive rather than proactive in many areas, fixing things after they are broken and then putting preventative measures in place.
I am calling on the relevant authorities to do something about the messed-up van culture. This would make our roads a safer place while ensuring passengers get value for their money without paying another Doctor’s bill (ear problem).
I am also calling on passengers to refrain from travelling with vans with loud music. When van owners realise they are losing an income, they will adjust.