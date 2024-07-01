Van Culture in SVG

I had an unforgettable experience with vans last Saturday in St Vincent, and it made me wonder what the authorities are doing about the mess created by vans. To begin with, I don’t normally travel with vans.

Being adventurous, I decided to take a bus. After waiting for 2 ½ hours and not being able to get on a “normal van” (that is, a van with music at an acceptable level), heading to my destination. I had to revert to an alternate route for a family member to pick me up in our car.

Experience of standing at the bus stop next to Massy stores Arnos Vale.

The majority of the vans were heard before. The level of speed was above average when entering and leaving the bus stop. The music was deafening when the doors were opened. One Van on the route to Villa/Calliaqua had very Vulgar & obscene language in their music each time it entered the bus stop.