From Typist to Educator: Yvette Gittens Releases Inspirational Book

Yvette Gittens will be celebrating 25 years working with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines come January 5th, 2025. Her passion for her job and love of people has helped her to be an outstanding citizen of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Mrs. Gittens has worked 20 years at the Grade 3 level before changing her occupation which she now focuses on facilitating students in Literacy, Mathematics, Language Arts, Health and Family Life Education, Social Studies, Science and Creative Expressions.

The book “How I Climbed my Sycamore Tree and my Achievements” is an experience worth sharing. It is about Mrs. Yvette Gittens a Vincentian’s 20 years’ journey as a Typist, then Clerk/Typist at the Grade 3 level. This book is dedicated to all the Civil Servants and Employees in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Those who are sitting under their sycamore tree and are too discouraged to climb and those who are being stifled or were stifled by employers in a system where their efforts were not realized.

Mrs. Gittens thank God for all of her achievements because most of the things she knows comes from research and lots of reading. She doesn’t brag or boast in her achievements but sees her abilities as natural gifts from God.

Yvette Gittens would like for the New Year 2025, that every working citizen purchase a copy of her book for the cost of EC$70.00. Which will be available at Voyager SVG # 1 Choice for Souvenirs, located on Halifax Street, coming soon. It is a must read for all as it tells about the experiences that has become not only challenges but blessings; in the way that God leads at times and how He manifests Himself strong on the behalf of those whose hearts are perfect towards Him. 2 Chronicles 16:9 – For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him.

Mrs. Gittens Encourages Vincentians and the world at large to give Jesus the best part of their lives for the New Year 2025. Trust God and accept His son Jesus as your Saviour and your life will be successfully blessed.

I wish that Vincentians become a better people in the way we treat others who are less fortunate than ourselves. Let us show more love and appreciation to those in our home setting and around us, in our workplace, church and where ever our footpath may lead. You never know how God is going to send your angel so be careful how you treat others. To all Vincentians I wish for you a blessed New Year 2025. I wish above all things that thou mayest proper and be in health, even as thy soul propereth – 3 John 2:2.