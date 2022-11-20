Frontier Airlines Hosts Wedding at 30,000 feet En route to Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines Hosts A Wedding In The Sky

Frontier Airlines, in a long-standing partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), hosted and witnessed Erin Bright and Jeff Wareing’s unforgettable walk down the aisle. While en route to Las Vegas, the couple was married at an altitude of 30,000 feet, accompanied by the ringing of wedding bells.

The walk down the aisle began on the aircraft’s aerobridge prior to takeoff from Denver International Airport, where the soon-to-be-wed couple had originated. Then, once the flight took off and reached cruising altitude en route to Las Vegas, the couple walked down the aircraft aisle toward the front of the cabin to begin their unique wedding.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows, which were officiated by a female Frontier Airlines pilot who was not part of the flight’s crew. The couple and flight crew were aware that a wedding was about to take place in the air, but the remaining passengers were completely unaware.

Regardless, it was a pleasant surprise that everyone chimed in on the wedding fervour, making the entire flight a joyous occasion. In addition to witnessing a couple becoming husband and wife, passengers were also offered complimentary refreshments.

Upon landing at Harry Reid International Airport, the newlyweds proceeded to the Chapel of the Flowers for their official ceremony.

