Frontline Workers Who Take The Jab Can Be Re-employed Once Post Is Vacant

Frontline workers including teachers, nurses and police officers can get back their job if they take the jab and the post is not yet filled.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who spoke to the issue of frontline workers who are deemed to have abandoned their jobs.

The deadline for frontline workers including teachers, nurses and police officers to get vaccinated under the Statutory Rules and Order number 28 of 2021, was 19 November.

“At least 12 teachers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine after the grace period ended on December 3rd 2021 have had their letter of abandonment from the workplace either rescinded or will be rescinded”.

Gonsalves said the purpose of the SNRO was not meant for persons to lose their job but to be vaccinated to create a safer working environment for all.

“Under the public service regulations, after ten days you are deemed to have abandoned your job, but the PSC can always exercise their discretion in that abandonment. Clearly, you would have lost any salary after 19 November”.

“A few weeks ago, even before the period was out, I said the purpose of the regulations was not for you to lose your job. It was about your health, the public’s health, lives and livelihood”.

Of the 12- hundred police officers in the RSVG Police Force only 14 officers chose not to get vaccinated and were deemed to have abandoned their job.

Three unions the PSU, SVGTU and PWA held their first of two days of protests in Kingstown today (Wednesday 22)m to show their opposition against the government COVID-19 vaccine mandate.