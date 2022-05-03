Excise duties on gasoline cut by 50% in St Vincent

Excise duties on gasoline are being cut by 50% in St Vincent. The savings are approximately $1.05 on diesel per gallon and $1.50 on gasoline per gallon.

Finance Minister Hon Camillo Gonsalves said all taxes currently paid on a gallon of gas or diesel are around 18 percent. However, these have been reduced to 9 percent, resulting in lower prices. So instead of paying $14.69 per gallon, you now pay $13.19.

The Government will lose over three million dollars in revenue over the next three months as a result of this.

St Vincent and the Grenadines currently have the lowest gasoline prices in the Eastern Caribbean.

Updated to reflect new information on price.