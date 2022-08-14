Fuel stolen from yacht anchored at Princess Margaret Beach, Bequia

St Vincent Times understands that a yacht which was anchored in Princess Margaret beach, Bequia, was burglarized on the night of August 13.

It was reported that 5 gallons of fuel and 3 additional gallons of mixed fuel were stolen from the vessel.

In the report, it stated that “a thief boarded the monohull while the owners slept onboard and stole a full (5) gallon jug of fuel from the cockpit. A full fuel tank in the dinghy was also emptied”.

A small portable generator in the cockpit and a small 2-gallon fuel jug on the swim platform were undisturbed, the report stated.

A police report was made.