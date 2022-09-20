‘Full Investigation’ will follow on reports of ill-treatment of St Lucian farm workers in Canada

Dr Virginia Albert-Poyotte, Saint Lucia’s Labour Minister, has announced a full investigation into reports that Saint Lucian farm workers were mistreated in Canada.

According to the former trade unionist, the OECS and the Labour Department, which are responsible for farm workers in Canada, are actually investigating the matter.

Latoya Ben, a Saint Lucian, claimed that she and other female workers were abused at a strawberry farm in Canada, where they were called ‘hungry dogs’.

“I am aware of the situation, but I cannot tell you what exactly transpired, or whether what the lady said is true or not. As soon as we receive the report from the investigation, we will make it available to the media,” Albert-Poyotte said.

A press statement will also be issued by the OECS, according to Albert-Poyotte.

“I leave it up to the departments in charge of the workers who went to Canada to provide the public with all the information they need,” the Minister explained.

Stacey Gomez manages the Migrant Workers Program for NOII in Halifax. She says these are not isolated incidents.

“We regularly receive reports of abuse on farms across the province, and we support migrant workers to know what actions they can take and to take them,” said Gomez.

“We need urgent provincial and federal action to stop the abuse and unfair treatment faced by migrant workers in Nova Scotia and throughout Canada.”

On Sept. 17, NOII-Hfx unveiled an art installation while calling for total and permanent immigration status for all migrant workers.

“Today, thousands of people are expected to rally throughout the country with this demand, in the lead up to Parliament’s return,” the organization stated in a news release.

“Migrants and migrant-led organizations are calling for status for all migrants to ensure equal access to rights, benefits and essential services for migrants.”