Resumption of full MRI Services following Quality Enhancement Upgrades

The Hospital Services Programme of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) wishes to advise the public of the completion of the quality enhancement upgrades to the MRI Services at the MMDC, Georgetown. Full MRI services will therefore resume on Monday June 10, 2024.

The MOHWE sincerely thanks our clients and health care practitioners for their patience while we implemented the quality assurance measures in our MRI services.