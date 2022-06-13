ADVERT
Monday, June 13
Fully vaccinated 84 year old woman is SVG’s 109th COVID death

St Vincent and the Grenadines reported another death caused by COVID-19 on Monday, 13 June, according to a Ministry of Health report.

An 84-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31st, 2022, at Chateaubelair SMART Hospital.

The fully vaccinated female died on the 10th of June, 2022, of COVID-19 pneumonia at her home.

With her death, COVID-19 has now claimed 109 lives in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Additionally, the report noted that 162 cases and three hospitalizations were recorded on the island.

There were also 18 recoveries.

