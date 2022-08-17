A symposium geared towards promoting healthy eating among children was held on Tuesday, August 16th at the Sunset Shores Hotel.

The forum, organized by the Ministry of Health’s Nutrition Unit, targeted stakeholders involved in preparing food for children at Primary schools and Early Childhood Centres.

Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Nicole France said these kinds of sessions are critical because the nation’s children need to have a healthy and balanced diet so that they can have the capacity to learn.

“The future generation needs to be fed properly,” France said.

The Chief Nutritionist urged parents to start introducing healthy meals to children at an early age as this can help to reduce the onset of chronic non-communicable diseases.

France added that Cooks also play an important role because they are responsible for the kinds of food children eat on a daily basis while at school.

Senior Education Officer for Primary schools Joycelyn Blake-Browne stressed that the nutritional needs in schools must be monitored and assessed since nutrition impacts how children attain information and

function. Blake-Browne pointed out that there have been noticeable changes in the quality and presentation of meals in schools.

The final session ends on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. The events are being funded by UNICEF in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment along with the Ministry of Education.