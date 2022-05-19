The principal of Mountain View Adventist Academy is thanking God for his life today after he was assaulted by a student of the institution on Wednesday.

The St Vincent Times understands that Gabriel Bowman, the school principal, was attacked by the student following morning devotions.

Bowman was assaulted by the student who wore ‘Brass knuckled rings’ the moment he exited his office, sources say.

Bowman sustained injuries to his face and neck and was left bloodied.

Sources told St Vincent Times that Mesopotamia police were called but they could not come due to a lack of vehicles. Upon arriving at the station, the principal was informed that the matter belongs to the Ministry of Education.

Additionally, the publication was informed that the Ministry was notified and the Minister was called. Several police officers and ministry officials arrived at the school shortly thereafter.

In an interview with the St Vincent Times, it was reported that the student was expelled recently for reasons not revealed. However, the publication was told the Education Ministry would have asked school officials to allow the student to finish the term.

One teacher told St Vincent Times that they were let down by the police response, stating that a student laptop was stolen a few months ago and the Rapid Response Unit descended upon the school.

St Vincent Times was unable to confirm Bowman’s medical status on Thursday morning, however, sources say he has been discharged from the hospital.

According to reports, the student was walking free in Richland Park on Wednesday evening. It is not clear if he has been picked up for questioning by the police.