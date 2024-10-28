Gajadhar’s ‘Workforce’ Tugboat & Barge Set to Slash Construction Costs

After over 15 years of planning and expectation, Saint Lucian entrepreneur Rayneau Gajadhar realised his ambition at 9:30 am on October 28, 2024. The enormous, brilliant orange tug Workforce came into Port Castries, marking Gajadhar’s ambition and a new chapter in Caribbean maritime logistics.

This enormous Anchor Handling Tug, designed to secure oil rig anchors, is one of the region’s largest and most modern. Workforce is a 1,558-ton emergency response and rescue vessel and supply carrier with a two-month fuel range.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time,” said RG Group Managing Director Gajadhar. “Two brand-new, cutting-edge pieces of equipment—a huge investment. Not overnight. From 2017 until 2024.” The journey has been as historic as the vessel for Gajadhar, reflecting his company’s financial and operational success.

Workers towed Mokesh, a 7,450-ton, 330-foot-long, 80-foot-wide barge, in Port Castries. It took over four months to ship from China to Saint Lucia, expanding RG Group’s shipping capabilities. Gajadhar hopes to cut Caribbean building material, equipment, and aggregate transportation costs with this fleet, improving a crucial industry. The two vessels allow Gajadhar’s company to transfer significant amounts of building materials between islands, improving business operations and lowering costs in neighbouring markets.

Gajadhar said, “I have expanded into aggregate business in each island. This fleet will transfer equipment and products between islands as we open quarries across the region. It will cut my and the islands’ business costs.” His cross-regional participation shows his dedication to building Caribbean industry-ready infrastructure.

Workforce and Mokesh are only the start. Construction and Industrial Equipment Ltd., Gajadhar’s company, bought a second 4,000-metric-ton barge and a smaller, more nimble tug vessel. RG Group can now manage more specialised and strategic supplies, improving flexibility to fulfil customer demands across various islands.

Gajadhar said, “I asked one of my kids to come up with names, but we were in a hurry. I chose Workforce because it will work and be a force. My oldest son Mokesh got our flagship barge named after him.”

Workforce and its fleet partner Mokesh’s entrance in Saint Lucia fulfils Gajadhar’s dream and transforms regional marine operations. This locally owned, cutting-edge vessel launches a new era of efficiency, aiming to make Caribbean construction material delivery more inexpensive and accessible.