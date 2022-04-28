Gareth Bynoe appointed as St Vincent’s Ambassador to Venezuela

Gareth Bynoe was appointed Ambassador to Venezuela replacing Andres Wickham, whose tenure has come to an end.

Wickham has served as Ambassador to Venezuela since September 2012.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Kingstown on Thursday.

Bynoe worked previously in the country’s local foreign service and at the diplomatic mission in Washington, DC.

Gonsalves said Bynoe studied in Mexico and Chile and is fluent in Spanish.

Bynoe arrived in Venezuela earlier this week while Prime Minister Gonsalves was in the South American country.