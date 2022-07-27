Gareth Bynoe begins tenure as SVG’s Ambassador to Venezuela

On July 25, 2022, His Excellency Gareth Bynoe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of Venezuela in Caracas, presented his Letter of Credence to His Excellency Nicolas Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, thus completing the accreditation process.

Bynoe who is Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ youngest ambassador is the third high-ranking diplomat to be accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela after H.E. Ellsworth John and H.E. Andreas Wickham, the latter completing his tour of duties earlier this year.

With more than a decade of experience in foreign policy and international affairs, Ambassador Bynoe is a diplomat by training. In the Foreign Service, he has held various positions, including Deputy Director of Foreign Policy and Research.

Bynoe was also a Counselor at the Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America, Alternate Representative to the Organization of American States, and Minister Counsellor at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations during Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ historic tenure on the Security Council.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela established diplomatic relations on October 29, 1981 – two years after Saint Vincent and the Grenadines became independent. Both countries have enjoyed cordial and fruitful relations since then and have taken steps to deepen their diplomatic relations through cooperation agreements, technical assistance programmes and initiatives, based on mutual respect, solidarity, development, sovereignty and territorial integrity.