Garifuna’s historical island Baliceaux may not be an easy sell

Baliceaux, a small private island of historical significance to the Garifuna, is for sale on the international market for $30 million.

British conquerors sent the Garifuna people to Baliceaux, which is part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines island group, before shipping them to Roatan island, located off the coast of northern Honduras.

A portion of the Garifuna population was buried on a tiny portion of the island after dying from illnesses. Each March, which is National Heroes and Heritage Month, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the National Heritage Foundation arrange a pilgrimage to the island for a ceremonial gathering to commemorate the momentous event.

What would happen to the historical site if it is owned by a private individual or corporation that forbids the type of access that has been granted throughout the years, or by a foreign interest for a tourism development project, is a source of concern.

The topic is whether the state would buy the island and develop a public-private partnership for a tourism and cultural project in order to preserve it as a historical site or monument.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves stated on state-run NBC Radio on Wednesday that Baliceaux is held by private individuals who have been attempting to sell it for some time but “have been unable to find purchasers.”

He highlighted that the owners had placed the property with another international real estate firm in an effort to “advertise, hawk it, to sell” it.

“The government won’t know what is happening until somebody, either the potential purchaser or the vendor says ‘listen, we’re gonna get somebody to buy it – there have been several false starts with this, you know – but I see the asking price is $30 million US”.

“Well, that asking price, in some respects, for persons if they have money is the least of – not the least of their problem but there are big issues which would follow,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves inquired whether the purchaser would be eligible for an Alien Landholding License. He stated that it would depend on the individual(s) involved.

The Prime Minister stated that concerns to be discussed include whether space would be set aside to remember the over 5,000 Garifuna who were taken there, with half of them dying within six months and the remainder being relocated to Roatan island.

“So, there are sensitive historical issues which have to be addressed,” Gonsalves said.

Regarding the issuance of an Alien Landholding License based on the purchaser’s identity, the Prime Minister stated that it would not be granted to anybody engaged in high-level international criminal activities such as money laundering and terrorism.

Remember, there is no infrastructure there, Gonsalves said, so a potential buyer would need a substantial amount of capital.

‘”You have to have facilities for water, you have to have facilities for electricity, garbage collection and disposal – the waste. You have to build the roads. What development are you going to have there?” the Prime Minister said.

Gonsalves remarked that he observed it being touted as a potential home location. He inquired as to whether an Alien Landholding License would be issued to a buyer just for the purpose of constructing a large family home.

“So, there are all types of questions which will have to be asked and answered,” Gonsalves said.