Gas At The Pumps In SVG Rises To $14.72, 9th Price Hike For 2021

Gasoline at the pumps across St. Vincent and the Grenadines has increased to $14.72 per gallon.

On 1 October, the price per gallon stood at 14.00, and by November, it was $14.48

Diesel has also risen to $12.41 per gallon. The price hike has caught Vincentians by surprise since there was no official announcement.

The new price took effect today(28 December), making this the ninth time prices have risen in one year.

Including this price hike, there were hikes in November, September, August, July, May, March, and twice in October.