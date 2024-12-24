U.S: Gay Couple Receives 100-Year Sentence for Child Exploitation

Gay couple who showed off picture-perfect family gets 100 years in prison for horrific rape of adopted sons

A Georgia gay couple sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing their two adopted sons.

Last Thursday, the Walton County District Attorney’s office sentenced William and Zachary Zulock, 34 and 36, to 100 years without parole.

According to WSB-TV, District Attorney Randy McGinley stated that the two defendants established a house of horrors and prioritised their evil wants over all else.

However, the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not stronger than the victims’ strength and the justice fighters’ will. The resilience of these two young victims over the past two years is absolutely admirable, he said.

The Zulocks adopted two brothers, 12 and 10, from a Christian special-needs agency.

They lived in a lovely Atlanta suburb while the couple reared them.

Zachary worked in banking and William worked for the government, but their seemingly idyllic lives had a dark side.

The couple forced boys to have sex with them and filmed it for pedophilic pornography.

Police discovered that they boasted about the assault to others, with one stating that Zachary sent a Snapchat message stating, “I’m going to f–k my son tonight.” Stand by,” with boy abuse images.

They allegedly sold the youngsters to at least two sick local paedophile sex ring members on social media.

Following an alleged ring member’s 2022 arrest for downloading child porn, he told detectives that the Zulocks were making porn with young boys residing in their residence.

The Zulocks plead guilty to aggravated child abuse, sodomy, and sexual exploitation.