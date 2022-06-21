GCI SVG marks 1st year anniversary with award dinner

St Vincent and the Grenadines Chapter of the Global Career Institute (GCI) hosted its 1st Annual Award Ceremony and Dinner on June 10th at the Grenadines House, St Vincent. The event was an opportunity for the college to honour its students for their academic excellence, over 40 students were present to receive medals and certificates, many having been certified mainly in Geriatric Nursing Care.

The Yearly Academic Excellence Award was awarded to Monette Samuel Pierre, other students received Medals and Certificates of completion.

GCI has been in operation for just over one year in SVG and is already making an impact on the education sector in The Grenadines. T.A Simone Blackwood, Chairperson of GCI said that the feedback thus far has been amazing. She said that GCI has been able to contribute to the economy of SVG by providing training and employment.

“We have a coordinator on the ground working with the students and the experience has been amazing and the feedback from the students has been overwhelming.

GCI was founded in 2016 in Trinidad and Tobago, where it is headquartered, with the aim of assisting areas including auxiliary healthcare careers, entrepreneurship and activating critical thinking. Outside of Trinidad and Tobago, GCI also operates virtually in Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and SVG, GCI is focused on Caribbean Integration, Regional Networking and Community Building.

Through GCI, persons can access online and hybrid certificate and Diploma Programmes that are affordable in Healthcare, Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Journalism and much more which can be accessed virtually.

GCI’s mission is to create a global community of culturally diverse students and graduates, committed to the development of the Caribbean and its people. The institute has been developed by an international board of educationists and professionals, who believe that there is a void in critical training across the Caribbean. GCI’s mission is to fill this gap through the provision of educational programmes that are relevant to the health, hospitality and entrepreneurship innovative needs of the region while still meeting international standards.