GECCU Awards 12 CPEA Students With Scholarships

(PR) – Twelve (12) students who were successful at the 2021 Caribbean Exit Primary Assessment (CPEA) have been awarded scholarships from the General Employees' Co-operative Credit Union Limited. The ceremony was held on Thursday, September 30th 2021 at the credit union's conference room.

The awardees of merit scholarships are Mikayla Durrant, Kira Murray, Shazara James, J’Dira Regis, Korey James, Raeheem Trotman, Luke Duncan, Evan Rouse, Nathan Warrick and Jadea Abbey.

Lamont Gregg and Shania Bynoe were awarded the Northern and Southern Grenadines Scholarships, respectively.

The students will receive full seven-year scholarships valued at $1,600.00 annually from Form 1 – 3 and $1,800 annually from Form 4 – Community College.

In addition to the presentation of scholarships, one hundred and forty-two (142) students were awarded one-off cash bursaries valued at $150.00 each to assist with the purchase of school supplies.

“The fact that you have excelled despite the myriad challenges to education during the last two or so years, says something about who you are and the quality you are made of,” Chairman of the Scholarship Committee Bro. Ronnie Daniel.