GECCU spends over $200,000 in helping members affected by La Soufriere

Speaking at the official handing over ceremony of the GECCU recreational facility at River 14 in South Rivers, Rohan J. Stowe, CEO of GECCU, said the institution has an exceptional track record of working towards the sustainable development of societies.

Stowe indicated that the latter goes hand in hand with the training and education of the staff through various policy initiatives and said the project shows, GECCU is not suffering from an identity crisis but is focused on its strategic goals.

“It is consistent with one of our core strategic Goals for 2021 -2025, which speaks to the strengthening of our community engagement through investments that preserves our cultural identity and enhance the capacity of communities to generate wealth and pursue healthy sustainable livelihoods.”

Stowe said that GECCU’s commitment to its members was tested most practically over the last two years as it dealt with the eruption of La Soufriere and the COVID -19 pandemic.

“From an institutional standpoint, I believe we have weathered the (storms) pretty well in assisting members and showing appreciation to nurses for their service during the height of the COVID -19 pandemic”.

GECCU CEO hopes moratorium on loans will be extended

Stowe said he hopes the moratorium on loans could be extended by three to six months to help persons not default on their loans.

Stowe noted that GECCU would work with the Tourism Authority to ensure the River 14 facility is listed as an Eco tourism site.