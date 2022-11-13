Georgetown farmer Tafique Sutton nabbed with gun, ammunition

Georgetown farmer nabbed with firearm and ammunition

Tafique Sutton, a 27-year-old Farmer from Georgetown, was arrested and charged by officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) on Saturday, November 12, 2022, with one (1) Glock 40 pistol and sixteen (16) rounds of.40 ammunition.

Reports indicate that a party of RRU personnel were on mobile patrol duty about the Georgetown District when they observed the Accused with a grey Gucci bag at a restaurant and bar in the area.

The officers became suspicious and requested a search which led to the discovery of the firearm and the ammunition.

Sutton was cautioned and later charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition.

Source : RSVGPF