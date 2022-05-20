Georgetown man charged with stealing over $4000 from parliamentarian

Ronald Iton, a 36-year-old Unemployed of Georgetown was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft on Thursday, 19th May 2022.

On the first count, Iton allegedly stole the sum of four thousand, six hundred dollars ($4,600.00 ECC) in cash, the property of a 67-year-old Parliamentarian of Sandy Bay. The theft occurred in Villa between 31.01.22 and 01.03.22.

He was also charged with the theft of One thousand, two hundred dollars ($1200.00 ECC) in cash from a 31-year-old Clerk of Cedars. The incident occurred in Villa between 30.06.21 and 01.08.21.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Friday, 20th May 2022 to answer the charges and plead not guilty. Station bail was continued. The matter was adjourned to July 12, 2022.