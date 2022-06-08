St. Matthias Charities makes donation to Georgetown medical complex

St. Matthias Charities Inc., a charity organisation donated a wide range of medical supplies to the Georgetown Modern Medical Complex in a handing over ceremony on Tuesday, June 7.

Head Hospital Administrator of the Georgetown Modern Medical Complex Idinga Miller-Walker expressed gratitude for the medical supplies and noted that they would be essential in particular sections of the facility.

Owner and Co-founder of the St. Matthias Charities, Pastor Robert McBarnett explained that the charity focuses on the educational, humanitarian and religious aspects of people’s lives to whom they extend assistance.

The pastor mentioned in the past that the charity has donated items during the pandemic, during and after the eruptions of the La Soufriere. He pledged his continued support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries in the region to whom they have contributed.