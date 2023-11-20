GEORGETOWN POLICE YOUTH CLUB RETAINS THE CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY POLICE IN THE POLICEYOUTH CLUBS INTERCLUB FOOTBALL COMPETITION FINALS

The Georgetown Police Youth Club has retained the Police Youth Clubs (PYC) 2023 Inter-Club Football Championship by defeating the Chateaubelair PYC 5 goals to 3 on penalty kicks. The finals were played on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Richmond Hill Playing Field. Meanwhile, Stubbs PYC defeated Biabou PYC 4 goals to 2 and took the third position. The tournament began on Saturday, November 14 2023, with 19 teams playing in four (4) zones, namely: North Eastern, Eastern, South Eastern, and Western.

Following the games, there was an official closing and presentation of prizes ceremony. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Hon. Orando Brewster, Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, the Family and Youth, etc. Minister Brewster congratulated all of the clubs that participated in the tournament, especially, the 2023 champions – Georgetown Police Youth Club. He used the opportunity to stress the importance of the Police Youth Clubs and the role they play in molding the youths of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). “Today, we celebrate International Men’s Day. And the boys and girls today are the men and women of tomorrow. It is activities like these that will help to develop their character and make them decent citizens in SVG. I am happy and thankful that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) saw it fit to make sure that they have such an esteemed organization that has been playing an important role throughout the length and breadth of SVG, said Minister Brewster.

Dr. Brewster assured the gathering that as the Minister of Youth, he will ensure that the necessary support is available to groups like the Police Youth Clubs. He said “I just found out that there are many more communities that are requesting for PYCs to be formed in other areas. This government and I as the Minister of Youth will always lend my support to such organizations wherever they are established in SVG.

In touching on the issue concerning crime and violence in SVG, Minister Brewster urged the young people to be vigilant. He said “I want the young people to look around because we are seeing an increase of violent crime and other activities across our nation. And it is very important that at this young stage, that we meet our youths through the various avenues. It is important that you not only balance your academics but also make sure you have some kind of sporting discipline you are attached to.

The minister concluded his remarks by lauding the activities and events that the Police Youth Club has executed for the year thus far. The highlighted Youth Camp that was held in St. Lucia and the Netball Competition.

Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, Parliamentary Representative for East Kingstown, and Mr. Marvin Fraser from the National Sports Council also delivered brief remarks.