Georgetown to get Market, Hardcourt and more Financial Services

Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, will undergo several development projects to improve residents’ quality of life.

At the opening of the Coastal Defense Project in Georgetown, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves outlined some of the projects to be undertaken. A community market, a hard court, and more financial services are among them.

He said he is doing the same for Georgetown as former Prime Minister James Mitchell did for Bequia.

“We’re going to build a market where Mr Rafael Crichton’s former property was. We have acquired the property, he’s contesting the evaluation, which is his right, and that is going through the relevant process. And we have money in the budget for that market. We are rehabilitating in the Brownstown playing field. which was damaged by a storm”.

The Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union and GECCU the Government Employees Cooperative Credit Union, are also interested. Two days ago GECCU sent me their plans for the building they want to place in this community”.

I had promised you just like how James Mitchell did nice up Bequia, that Ralph nicing up Georgetown. It’s happening before your very eyes.

Georgetown is the only town in the parish of Charlotte. It is now accepted that surrounding areas such as Chili, Caratal, Dixon, Valley, Bay Road and all the other villages in the vicinity, are all part of Georgetown. However, Georgetown was originally a separate entity and first got its name in the early part of the 1800s.