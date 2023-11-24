Bahamas: German tourist missing after shark attack

On Tuesday, a shark attacked a German visitor in the seas near West End.

According to police accounts, the woman was on a diving trip in the Tiger Beach region when she came across the shark.

“After briefly surfacing, she vanished and has not been seen since.” “As rescue efforts continue, only her diving equipment has been recovered,” police said.

This comes after authorities discovered the body of a man floating at Saunders Beach in August, with injuries consistent with a shark attack.

An American woman was attacked by a shark in the waters south of Taino Beach, Grand Bahama, in June.