Get Ready, a WHO Pandemic Accord is in Draft

By February of 2023, a historic and enforceable Pandemic Accord will be in draft.

The “zero draft” of the pandemic pact, which the WHO says is intended to safeguard the globe from upcoming pandemics, will be discussed by Member States in February 2023.

The group called it “a milestone in the international effort to draw lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The pandemic response in 2020 was a little haphazard, with some nations taking their time to put quarantines, lockdowns, and even masking techniques into place. Additionally, some wealthier nations, such as the United States, hoarded vaccinations almost until the point of expiration before distributing them to smaller states.

According to the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic was fueled in part by vaccine inequality.

In order to “avoid a repetition of the disastrous impacts [Covid-19] has had on individuals and communities worldwide,” the Pandemic Accord is necessary.

According to Roland Driece, co-chair of the body negotiating the agreements between governments,

“Countries have sent a strong statement that the global community must improve preparation, coordination, and assistance to safeguard all people from a COVID-19 recurrence,”

On February 27th, 2023, the details of the Accord will be available for discussion.