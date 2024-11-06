Get Ready to Dive In: 32nd OECS Swim Championship To Held In SVG

OECS Swimming Championships Set for Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

The 32nd Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championship is set to occur from November 8 to 10 in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.

This year’s championship will showcase 171 swimmers from Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla (making its debut), the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, Saint Lucia, and the host nation, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.

Similar to prior years, the competition will adhere to FINA regulations and will feature six age categories: 8 & under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-17, and 18 & over.